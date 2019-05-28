English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yogi Govt Cancels Land Allotment of Ghaziabad College Owned by Kamal Nath's Family
The prestigious institute was founded by Kamal Nath's father Mahendra Nath in the 1970s. It holds high rankings among the private B schools in the country.
File Photo of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
Loading...
Ghaziabad: In a swift move, the Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled land allotment worth several hundred crores to city-based Institute of Management Technology (IMT). The institute is owned by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's family and is headed by his son, Bakul Nath.
Confirming the news, BJP corporator Rajendra Tyagi said: "Acting on my complaint, the allotment of land, measuring around 10,841 square metres, has been cancelled by the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) and construction done on the campus would now be demolished."
Tyagi had accused the college owners of fraudulently taking the possession of 15 acres of prime land in the heart of Ghaziabad, a few miles away from the national capital.
According to Tyagi, the land belonged to the state-run Chowdhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) and he had documentary evidence to prove that the IMT grabbed it through fraudulent means. "Documents reveal that the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC) in 1973 allotted the IMT a plot near the Rajnagar Extension. The Institute was supposed to be built on this land.”
"However, at present IMT's distance learning centre is established on the UPSIDC plot, whereas the IMT main campus is built on a nearby land which was actually owned by CCSU's Lajpat Rai Degree College," explained Tyagi.
On Tyagi's complaint, Uttar Pradesh Governer Ram Naik, who is also the Chancellor of the CCSU, shot off a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to initiate a probe into the case.
The IMT website reveals that the prestigious institute was founded by Kamal Nath's father Mahendra Nath in the 1970s. The institute, at present, holds high rankings among the private B schools in the country.
However, a close aide of the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister last week said that the charges levelled by the BJP leader were baseless and the probe being initiated by the Uttar Pradesh government, was to harass Kamal Nath's family.
Confirming the news, BJP corporator Rajendra Tyagi said: "Acting on my complaint, the allotment of land, measuring around 10,841 square metres, has been cancelled by the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) and construction done on the campus would now be demolished."
Tyagi had accused the college owners of fraudulently taking the possession of 15 acres of prime land in the heart of Ghaziabad, a few miles away from the national capital.
According to Tyagi, the land belonged to the state-run Chowdhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) and he had documentary evidence to prove that the IMT grabbed it through fraudulent means. "Documents reveal that the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC) in 1973 allotted the IMT a plot near the Rajnagar Extension. The Institute was supposed to be built on this land.”
"However, at present IMT's distance learning centre is established on the UPSIDC plot, whereas the IMT main campus is built on a nearby land which was actually owned by CCSU's Lajpat Rai Degree College," explained Tyagi.
On Tyagi's complaint, Uttar Pradesh Governer Ram Naik, who is also the Chancellor of the CCSU, shot off a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to initiate a probe into the case.
The IMT website reveals that the prestigious institute was founded by Kamal Nath's father Mahendra Nath in the 1970s. The institute, at present, holds high rankings among the private B schools in the country.
However, a close aide of the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister last week said that the charges levelled by the BJP leader were baseless and the probe being initiated by the Uttar Pradesh government, was to harass Kamal Nath's family.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
Monday 27 May , 2019 Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
Monday 27 May , 2019 PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
- Ranveer Singh's Cheesy Comments on Deepika Padukone's Pics Sending Fans Into a Meltdown
- Arsene Wenger Beats Zinedine Zidane with Neat Turn. Fans Can't Keep Calm
- Fact Check: No, Sanath Jayasuriya Did Not Die While on a Visit to Canada
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results