Yogi Adityanath Govt Celebrates One Year in Office, Launches Anti-Corruption Portal
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government has worked towards realising the dream of 'Antyoday', and has shown the world how the upliftment of the 'poor, backward and deprived' can be priorities for every government.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said farmers have been given loans of over Rs 80,000 crore.
Lucknow: The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh completed its one year in office on Monday with the launch of an anti-corruption portal in the presence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Ram Naik and several ministers and MLAs at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow.
A short film depicting the achievements of the government in its first year was also showcased.
During the programme, organised to mark the first year of the Yogi government, a booklet titled 'Ek Saal Nai Misaal' was also released.
CM Yogi said that his government has worked towards realising the dream of 'Antyoday', and has shown the world how the upliftment of the 'poor, backward and deprived' can be priorities for every government.
"When we took charge, all we received was the state's empty treasury. We made more than one lakh kilometre roads of the state pothole free. We gave sugarcane farmers their due payments," he said.
The CM said farmers have been given loans of over Rs 80,000 crore.
"Eight districts have already been declared open defecation free, By October 2018 most of the districts will be open defecation free," the CM added.
Yogi said nobody could have ever imagined conducting free and fair examinations in Uttar Pradesh, but "we made it possible and stopped cheating mafia".
The CM said the anti-corruption portal will improve the situation that previous governments have created in the state. "Till now, 192 officers have been suspended and 415 officers are facing departmental inquiry," he added.
Edited by: Bijaya Das
