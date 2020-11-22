Yogi Adityanath Govt Decides to Conduct Covid-19 Tests on All Travellers Coming From Delhi

With a surge in Covid cases across Delhi, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to test all people coming from Delhi.

In a statement, UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said: "We will be testing people coming from Delhi via flight, bus or train, in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital."

Delhi has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases over the last few days, forcing the neighbouring states and cities to restrict the movement of people.

Earlier, the local administration in UP's Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Haryana's Faridabad and Gurugram had decided to randomly test passengers coming in from the national capital.

Covid cases have also been rising in UP.

According to the information provided by the state Health Department, the novel coronavirus infected over 2,300 and claimed 24 lives in UP in the last 24 hours.

The department said that the deadly pathogen, which was first reported in India on January 30 this year, has affected 5.24 lakh people and claimed more than 7,500 lives in Uttar Pradesh so far.