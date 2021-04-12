Yogi Adityanath Govt Gears Up For Big Rainwater Harvesting Campaign Before Monsoons

The Yogi Adityanath led government in UP has decided to launch a special campaign for rainwater harvesting before the monsoon season. The campaign will be carried out under the ‘Catch the Rain’ program of the Central Government. The Housing Department has made it mandatory to construct a reservoir in one percent of the area in townships of more than 10 acres in urban areas.

Principal Secretary Housing Deepak Kumar has issued a government order saying that in the layout plans of more than 10 acres of the area, the reservoir or reservoirs will be compulsorily constructed under the proposed land for the park and open area. Prior to the construction of the reservoir, arrangements for water collection will be done, marking the natural catchment area of the rainwater under the respective scheme. According to the standards set under the park and open area, recharge pits, recharge shafts will be built in one corner.

The order further stated that cemented construction in the parks shall not be more than five percent. Pavements and tracks should be constructed as far as possible using permeable or semipermeable blocks. Maximum underground leakage of rainwater should be encouraged in parks and open areas. In the roads, parks and open spaces, such trees and trees will be planted which will have minimum water requirement. Lay-out plans of new schemes proposed by government buildings, private societies, cooperative housing societies, etc. other networks will be provided for water mass recharging.

If there is no collective recharge network in plots of area of 300 square meters or more, then the building owner will have to make arrangements for rainwater harvesting on his own. This year on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on 14 April and at headquarters on 15 August, special programs in relation to water conservation will be held. The Development Authority will provide the report of the action taken in connection with rainwater harvesting on 15th of every month by the Director of Housing.

