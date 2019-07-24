Take the pledge to vote

Yogi Adityanath Govt Gives Nod to Withdraw 20 More Cases Related to Muzaffarnagar Riots

The withdrawal of cases in connection with the Muzaffarnagar riots started last year. Earlier in March, the BJP government granted permission to take back 48 of such cases.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:July 24, 2019, 10:20 AM IST
The riots had claimed 60 lives and displaced over 40,000 people.
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has given its nod to withdraw 20 cases related to the Muzaffarnagar riots and a government order has been issued in this regard. So far, Yogi-Adityanath’s dispensation has rolled back 74 of such cases.

These cases were filed by the police and the common people.

“The documents related to these cases have been forwarded to the District Prosecutor's Officer and other concerned departments,” said Amit Kumar Singh, SDM, Muzaffarnagar.

The withdrawal of cases in connection with the Muzaffarnagar riots started last year. Earlier in March, the BJP government granted permission to take back 48 of such cases. Apart from these, five cases were settled in court, while in one case police had filed the final report.

Last year, Chief Minister Adityanath had assured to withdraw the Muzaffarnagar riots cases after BJP MP Sangeet Baliyan had requested him on the same. Baliyan had alleged that more than 402 false cases were registered during the Muzaffarnagar riots in which 856 innocent people were named. Among the accused, 100 women were named in nine cases.

Recently, the English department of Delhi University decided to remove from its undergraduate syllabus “controversial” stories related to the 2002 Gujarat riots and the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013 in order to avoid “hurting” the sentiments of any individual or community.

The Muzaffarnagar riots rocked Western Uttar Pradesh during the Samajwadi Party regime in 2013. Over 60 people lost their lives and more than 40,000 people were displaced during the infamous riots. A total of 502 cases were registered where 6,867 people were accused.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
