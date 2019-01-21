English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yogi Adityanath Govt Likely to Enroll Seers for Old-Age Pension Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
Earlier, the UP government decided to hold a cabinet meeting at the ongoing Ardh Kumbh in Prayagraj, making it the first cabinet meeting in 56 years to be held outside Lucknow.
President Kovind and Yogi Adityanath perform Ganga Pujan at 2019 Ardh Kumbh (Image: PTI)
Lucknow: After announcing its first ever cabinet meeting at the ongoing Ardh Kumbh, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh is now considering to enroll seers and saints for the old-age pension scheme, sources have said.
“Till now there were sadhus and saints who did not have any family or anyone to look after them. So the government is considering to enroll them into old-age pension scheme. The amount will be transferred directly into their bank accounts. Soon there will be camps in different districts all over the state to enroll the elderly seers and saints for the old age pension scheme,” BJP Spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told News18.com.
Taking a dig at the proposal, former CM and Samajwadi chief said, "I would like that sadhus should get at least Rs 20,000 as pension. In fact, the people who participate in Ram Leela should also get pension. Ram should get pension, Hanuman should get pension, Sita should get pension and if some money is left give pension to Raavan."
At present 37 lakh elderly people are beneficiaries of the old age pension scheme. Those above 60 years are given Rs 400 and beneficiaries above 80 years are given Rs 600 a month. The money is transferred directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.
Earlier, the UP government decided to hold a cabinet meeting at the ongoing Ardh Kumbh in Prayagraj. This is the first time in 56 years that UP government will be held outside Lucknow.
Ministers of the Yogi Adityanath government are also expected to take dip at the holy Sangam in Prayagraj.
The decision to hold cabinet meeting at the Kumbh and the proposal to enroll sadhus and saints for old-age pension scheme is being seen as an attempt to impress the seers ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.
