Yogi Govt Planning 1,000 Hospitals on PPP Model to Boost Health Infra

The Yogi Adityanath government is planning to build around 1,000 hospitals based on the public-private partnership model to strengthen the state’s health infrastructure.Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said consulting firm Ernst&Young has been asked to prepare the details of the project, which will be an extension of central government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme.“We are in the process of identifying two community health centres in each district. Their land, about three acres each, will be given on a long-term lease to private company which will construct a 100-bed hospital, along with an operation theatre and diagnostic centre. The government will reimburse them for the OPD while the National Health Protection Scheme will cover the in-patient department,” Singh said.“I have already held discussions and meetings with some well-known hospitals in Delhi and in south India and am expecting the project to take off by November this year,” he added.Singh said he will move a proposal in the Cabinet to set a basic minimum module (BMM) for filling posts of doctors in district hospitals. “There is a rule for the same at present which is not being followed. Transfers of doctors is taking place erratically. Once the cabinet clears BMM, it will become mandatory for establishment of certain posts in all hospitals. For example, there will be posts for ENT, paediatrician, gynaecologist, orthopaedic, etc. Unless all these posts are filled, no arbitrary transfers from this hospital will be permitted,” he added.Singh added that in case of shortage of doctors, the posts will be filled on contractual basis. “A tender will also be issued to hire doctors on contract.”