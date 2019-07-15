Yogi Adityanath Govt Suspends 8 Officers After Over 70 Cows Found Dead at Shelters

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has suspended eight officials after cows were found dead at state-owned shelters over the past few days.

Officers have also been warned to maintain cow sheds or face disciplinary action after 36 cows at shelters in Ayodhya and Pratapgarh and 35 in Prayagraj were found dead. The suspended officials included the chief veterinary officer of Mirzapur and three other government vets in Ayodhya.

In a video conference with all 75 district magistrates, the UP chief minister said owners who abandon cattle on streets after milking them will also be punished. Civic authorities in Lucknow were put on notice and asked to curb stray cattle menace on streets.

Sources aware of the development said shocking video clips of cow carcasses lying on marshes at an Ayodhya shelter and the subsequent outcry from seers of the temple town angered Adityanath.

The commissioner and district magistrate of Mirzapur were asked to probe the circumstances that led to cow deaths in the district.

The chief minister also asked the Prayagraj Commissioner to probe the deaths and recommended action against officials responsible for the maintenance of cow shelters, where trapped bovines died after an electric pole fell on the waterlogged shelter.

Amidst protests by farmers and people over cattle trampling upon crops or triggering accidents on streets, the Yogi government had directed all District Magistrates to rehabilitate abandoned cows in new shelters, while announcing a budgetary corpus for protection of the bovines.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister said that panchayat officials will be taken to task if cows were herded on school campuses.