Yogi Adityanath Govt to Buy 112 Luxury Vehicles Worth Rs 25 Crore for Kumbh Mela

The Yogi Adityanath-led government in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved procurement of 112 luxury vehicles at a whopping Rs 25 crore ahead of Kumbh-2019.Apart from this 10 more proposals were passed by the Yogi Adityanath cabinet on Tuesday in Lucknow. As per the information, some of the vehicles will be bought in-lieu of non-working vehicles while some will be bought citing security issues at Kumbh 2019.Briefing the media about cabinet meeting, UP Government Spokesperson Siddharth Nath Singh said, “A total of 17 vehicles will be purchased against vehicles which are not in working condition by the State Estates Department. Out of this five Innova Crysta, five Scorpio and 7 Honda City cars will be purchased at Rs 2.46 crores. Citing Kumbh 2019 and security issues, 16 vehicles will be bought for VVIPs in Gorakhpur and Ghaziabad. This will include four Scorpio AS, two jammer free vehicles, three bullet-proof Safari, seven Tata Safari Storme EX will be bought at the cost of Rs 6.3 crores. Apart from this 79 more vehicles will be purchased state-wide which will cost Rs 16.52 crores.”Interestingly, on calculation, it was revealed that the average cost of one vehicle will come around Rs 22.32 lakhs.Apart from this, a proposal for Green Fuel plant in Sitapur costing approximately Rs 1,500 crores was also approved. In this Green Fuel Plant, Rs 1.75 lakh tonne bioenergy will be made out of 500 metric tonne sugarcane and wheat waste.The other proposals that were approved by the Yogi Adityanath cabinet on Tuesday include a selection of 10 companies for the 750 MW solar power plant and approval of the band's proposal per unit.Moreover, a proposal for waiver of fees for State Guarantee worth Rs 2,703 crore for the payment of sugarcane farmers of co-operative sugar mills was also approved.The cabinet, furthermore, approved the Chief Minister Nutrition Scheme to remove extreme malnutrition in kids; this scheme will be started in 28 blocks of 10 extreme backward districts of the state. Child Welfare department will be the nodal agency for the scheme.