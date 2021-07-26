Yogi Govt Transfers 18 IAS Officers in Midnight Reshuffle

The Yogi Adityanath government on Sunday night ordered transfer of 18 IAS officers across Uttar Pradesh, including appointment of three new district magistrates. The major reshuffles include the transfer of K Vijyendra Pandian who was the DM of Gorakhpur, the former Lok Sabha constituency of the Chief Minister. Pandian has been replaced by Uttar Pradesh director general (school education), Vijay Kiran Anand. Whereas basic education secretary Anamika Singh has been given the additional charge of director general of school education.

In the state capital Lucknow, DM Abhishek Prakash has been relieved from the additional duties of vice-chairman of Lucknow Development Authority.

Aligarh DM Chandrabhushan Singh, who attracted criticism over the hooch tragedy earlier this year, has been transferred and has now exchanged positions with Muzaffarnagar DM Selva Kumari.

There have been several divisional and block level changes too. Saharanpur divisional commissioner AV Rajamouli has been made food commissioner. Lokesh M, who returned from interstate deputation, takes over from Rajamouli. Outgoing food commissioner Manish Chauhan has been posted as director of Kanpur District Industries.

The new vice-chairman of Kanpur Development Authority is Lakhimpur Kheri’s chief development officer (CDO) Arvind Singh. Shivshanrappa GN who was the CDO of Deoria takes over as Kanpur municipal commissioner.

Similarly, Varanasi’s CDO Madhusudan Nagaraj Hugli is now the new vice-chairman of Moradabad Development Authority. Another transfer in Varanasi was of city municipal commissioner Gaurang Rathi who is now posted as Aligarh Development Authority’s vice-chairman.

The vice-chairman of Gorakhpur Development Authority, Ashish Kumar, and Saharanpur Development Authority’s vice-chairman Prem Ranjan Singh have swapped positions.

Uttar Pradesh will be going to polls early next year when rivals Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party (SP) and Mayawati of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will be looking to wrest the state from BJP.

