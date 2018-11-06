Yogi Adityanath in Temple Town Ayodhya Amid Buzz of ‘Good News’

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath reached Lucknow on Tuesday for grand celebrations on deepotsav or festival of lamps on a visit where he is expected to give “good news” to devotees of Lord Ram.Although the chief minister has not revealed what he has in mind for the devotees, there have been enough hints that he could announce that a grand statue of Lord Ram will be built on the riverfront in the city. He will make an announcement at 6pm on Tuesday.According to speculation, the composite structure could be 202 metre tall, with the height of the statue being 151 metre and the pedestal being 51 metre tall. This would make it the tallest statue in the world, replacing the Statue of Unity that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat last week.The state government has already received some presentations on the proposed project, which is being largely seen as a Hindutva push by the BJP before next year's Lok Sabha elections.Asserting that a Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya soon, Adityanath had announced recently there will be “a piece of good news regarding this awaited devotees all over the country” around Diwali.The announcement would come amid a growing clamour from BJP leaders and members of Sangh outfits for the Centre to bring a law to facilitate the construction of Ram Temple, citing “frustration” in the delay in hearings in the Supreme Court.On arriving in Ayodhya, Adityanath headed straight to an event to lay the foundation stone for Korean queen Heo Hwang-ok memorial park at the Ram Katha Park along with visiting South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook.Sources said the administration has identified a four-hectare land for the mega statue situated near Queen Hu's memorial.