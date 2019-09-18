Yogi Adityanath Issues Strict Directions to Various Officers as Flood Threat Looms Over Uttar Pradesh
The chief minister instructed concerned officials like commissioners and district magistrates to be prepared to tackle the situation in case the calamity does occur.
File photo of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Lucknow: As the possibility of floods threatens Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued orders to officers to maintain a strict vigil. Ganga and Yamuna are flowing above danger levels in Prayagraj and Varanasi.
The chief minister instructed concerned officials like commissioners and district magistrates to be prepared to tackle the situation in case the calamity does occur. He further ordered to ensure minimal loss to human and animal life, and that people be shifted to relief camps from flood-affected areas.
Irrigation department officers were asked to continuously monitor the situation in flood-prone areas. He also called for constant inspection of barrages, in order to remain on guard and avert any danger.
Aid from the army and the air force has been sought in view of the Ganga flowing above the danger mark. Thousands of people may have to be moved to safe places.
Additionally, district administrations have been asked to raise the number of NDRF teams engaged in rescue operations. In the last three days, these teams have shifted more than 1,000 people to safer places.
Schools in the affected areas have been closed for the next three days. More than five lakh people have been affected until now.
