Yogi Adityanath lays Foundation of Medical College in Chandauli, Names it After Baba Keenaram

In great news for the residents of Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone for a medical college in the area on Wednesday. People from this district had to travel long distances for serious ailments, while medical students had to move to other cities to complete their studies. At the foundation ceremony, CM Adityanath said medical colleges will be built in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from the medical college, CM Yogi also inaugurated projects worth Rs. 800 crore. During the ceremony, he paid homage to spiritual guru Baba Keenaram, dedicating the college to the latter. The CM said that the relationship between UP and Bihar will be strengthened by the establishment of the Chandauli Medical College, which will benefit areas such as Ghazipur, Chandauli, and areas of West Bihar.

The UP CM also took a dig at opposition Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party. He said that SP and BSP used to auction off jobs to the highest bidder, but now their own houses are under the hammer.

Adityanath said that earlier, only 15 percent of the money released from the center for development and public welfare reached the beneficiary. “Had anyone imagined that districts like Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur and Ghazipur would have medical colleges? The visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it possible,” Yogi was saying.

“The work for construction of a medical college in Chandauli has begun while Ghazipur’s medical college will start operating soon. Before going to the 2022 Assembly election, we will ensure the establishment of a medical college in each UP district,” he added.

Apart from naming the medical college after Baba Keenaram, a well-known seer of the Aghori sect of sadhus, Yogi Adityanath also declared that the BJP government would build a grand statue of Baba Keenaram in the medical college. He finished by saying that choosing a good government begets good governance.

