Yogi Adityanath Offers Gold Crown Weighing 2.5 Kg to Lord Hanuman
The Uttar Pradesh CM was visiting the holy site on Sunday to attend an event to mark the death anniversary of Swami Kalyan Dev.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
Muzaffarnagar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has offered a gold crown weighing 2.5 kg to Lord Hanuman during his visit to Shukratal in the district. He was visiting the holy site on Sunday to attend an event to mark the death anniversary of Swami Kalyan Dev.
A 75-feet-tall statue of Lord Hanuman is located in Shukratal, which is on the banks of river Ganga. Adityanath also laid foundation stones of several development schemes worth Rs 10 crore in the area.
Last year, the chief minister had stirred up a row by calling Lord Hanuman a Dalit during an election rally ahead of the state polls in Rajasthan.
"Lord Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit. Bajrang Bali worked to connect all Indian communities together, from north to south and east to west," he had said in Malakheda area of Alwar district.
