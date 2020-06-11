Yogi Adityanath Orders NSA Against Culprits in Jaunpur Clash that Led to Burning of Houses

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered the invoking of the National Security Act (NSA) against two people involved in violent clashes in Jaunpur.

The dispute, which reportedly arose over plucking of mangoes, between two communities escalated leading to alleged burning of property. Noor Alam and Javed Siddiqui have been recognised as prime accused in the matter.

The incident was reported from Bhadethi village under Saraikhwaja police station in Jaunpur district. Reportedly, kids of the two communities fought over plucking of mangoes, following which elders from both the communities met for resolving the issue. However, the situation turned worse leading to a brawl and stone pelting.

A total of seven people were injured in these clashes. All the injured have been admitted to the district hospital and heavy police has been deployed in the area to tackle any untoward situation.

The chief minister ordered the building of new houses for the victims and assured the people of help. Action has also been ordered against policemen for laxity in the case.