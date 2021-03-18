Yogi Adityanath Orders Strict Covid Vigilance, Effective Rapid Antigen Testing at Stations and Airports

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions for strict vigilance in view of rising cases of COVID-19 across the country. He has said the increase in the rate of coronavirus infections in many states is a warning to all. He has also given instructions to maintain an effective system of prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in the state in order to control the spread of the infection.

The chief minister was reviewing the unlock system at a high-level meeting convened at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday. The UP CM has instructed that testing for coronavirus be conducted at full capacity. At least 45 per cent of the total COVID-19 tests conducted using various methods daily should be done using the RT-PCR method. Effective measures should be taken to increase the RT-PCR testing to 50 per cent in the total daily tests, instructed the CM and also emphasised that the system of rapid antigen tests at railway stations, airports and bus stations should be made more effective.

The chief minister said that dedicated COVID-19 hospitals should be kept functional in all the districts and it should be ensured that Integrated Command and Control Center works actively. He also directed strengthening the system of contact tracing.

Adityanath said that in the coming days, a large number of people will come to various public places including markets in view of the upcoming festivals. Therefore, full attention should be paid to social distancing and mandatory use of masks. Stressing upon the need for making people aware about the pandemic, he said that the public address system should be widely used for this work.

The Chief Minister said that the work of COVID-19 vaccination in the state should be conducted according to the guidelines and priority of the Government of India. He said that the vaccine against the coronavirus is a valuable resource, hence it should be ensured that not a single dose of the vaccine is wasted. He also instructed for regular monitoring of vaccination work in government and private hospitals.

Those present in the key meeting included Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna, Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, Chief Secretary RK Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Director General of Police Hitesh C. Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary MSME and Information Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Manoj Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Chief Minister and Information Sanjay Prasad and Secretary Chief Minister Alok Kumar.