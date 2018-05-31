Yogi Adityanath Recommends CBI Probe in ATS Officer SSP Rajesh Sahni's Death

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recommended a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of ATS ASP Rajesh Sahni. The decision was taken after a meeting with Principal Secretary Home and Director General of Police UP.On Thursday, the last rites of Sahni were performed in presence of his family.DGP O P Singh had assigned an inquiry into the circumstances of the death of the officer to the additional director general of police, Lucknow Zone. Rajesh Sahni, an additional superintendent of police (ASP) with the ATS, had allegedly committed suicide at his office at the ATS headquarters in Lucknow on Tuesday. He had used a service weapon to shoot himself dead.The 1992-batch Provincial Police Services (PPS) was considered to be an efficient and upright officer. He was promoted as Additional Superintendent of Police in 2013. Sahni was also involved in a recent ATS operation that led to the arrest of a suspected ISI agent Ramesh Singh Kanyal, who worked at the house of an Indian diplomat in Pakistan, from Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.Sahni had successfully executed several operations while being posted in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) where he worked for about two years before joining UP ATS in July 2014. Sahni had also led the encounter of the self-radicalised operational head of an ISIS module in Haji Colony of Kakori, Lucknow, on March 7 last year.