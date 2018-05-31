English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yogi Adityanath Recommends CBI Probe in ATS Officer SSP Rajesh Sahni's Death
Rajesh Sahni, an additional superintendent of police (ASP) with the ATS, had allegedly committed suicide at his office at the ATS headquarters in Lucknow on Tuesday. He had used a service weapon to shoot himself dead.
UP ATS Rajesh Sahni was found dead at ATS office in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow.(News18)
Loading...
Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recommended a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of ATS ASP Rajesh Sahni. The decision was taken after a meeting with Principal Secretary Home and Director General of Police UP.
On Thursday, the last rites of Sahni were performed in presence of his family.
DGP O P Singh had assigned an inquiry into the circumstances of the death of the officer to the additional director general of police, Lucknow Zone. Rajesh Sahni, an additional superintendent of police (ASP) with the ATS, had allegedly committed suicide at his office at the ATS headquarters in Lucknow on Tuesday. He had used a service weapon to shoot himself dead.
The 1992-batch Provincial Police Services (PPS) was considered to be an efficient and upright officer. He was promoted as Additional Superintendent of Police in 2013. Sahni was also involved in a recent ATS operation that led to the arrest of a suspected ISI agent Ramesh Singh Kanyal, who worked at the house of an Indian diplomat in Pakistan, from Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.
Sahni had successfully executed several operations while being posted in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) where he worked for about two years before joining UP ATS in July 2014. Sahni had also led the encounter of the self-radicalised operational head of an ISIS module in Haji Colony of Kakori, Lucknow, on March 7 last year.
On Thursday, the last rites of Sahni were performed in presence of his family.
DGP O P Singh had assigned an inquiry into the circumstances of the death of the officer to the additional director general of police, Lucknow Zone. Rajesh Sahni, an additional superintendent of police (ASP) with the ATS, had allegedly committed suicide at his office at the ATS headquarters in Lucknow on Tuesday. He had used a service weapon to shoot himself dead.
The 1992-batch Provincial Police Services (PPS) was considered to be an efficient and upright officer. He was promoted as Additional Superintendent of Police in 2013. Sahni was also involved in a recent ATS operation that led to the arrest of a suspected ISI agent Ramesh Singh Kanyal, who worked at the house of an Indian diplomat in Pakistan, from Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.
Sahni had successfully executed several operations while being posted in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) where he worked for about two years before joining UP ATS in July 2014. Sahni had also led the encounter of the self-radicalised operational head of an ISIS module in Haji Colony of Kakori, Lucknow, on March 7 last year.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pink Curtains Cover The Poverty, Ahead of PM Modi's Visit To Agra
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
AAP And Congress Alliance in Delhi, What It'll Mean For BJP
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
SC Restores Alok Verma As CBI Chief, All Powers Returned?
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Bharat Bandh: Two-Days Union Strike Hits Normalcy Across Country
-
Wednesday 02 January , 2019
Ram Mandir Tussle: Why The Govt Awaiting SC Hearing Is a Smart Idea
Pink Curtains Cover The Poverty, Ahead of PM Modi's Visit To Agra
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 AAP And Congress Alliance in Delhi, What It'll Mean For BJP
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 SC Restores Alok Verma As CBI Chief, All Powers Returned?
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Bharat Bandh: Two-Days Union Strike Hits Normalcy Across Country
Wednesday 02 January , 2019 Ram Mandir Tussle: Why The Govt Awaiting SC Hearing Is a Smart Idea
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Exclusive - Electric Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Spotted Testing Ahead of Launch Next Year
- Ranveer Singh's Simmba Enters Rs 200 Crore Club in Less Than Two Weeks
- Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Just Take a Dig at Emraan Hashmi Over His 'Plastic' Remark?
- Tata Harrier Convertible SUV Modification You Can't Afford to Miss [Video]
- Google Assistant Update Brings Flight Check-ins, Interpreter Mode, Google Maps Integration And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results