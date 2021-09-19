Yogi Adityanath Says Confident That BJP’s Tally Will Cross 350 Seats in 2022 UP Polls

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath voiced confidence that the BJP will return to power again with 350-plus assembly seats in the 403-member House in the 2022 elections while making public the report card of his four-and-half years of governance on Sunday.

The state, which was earlier mired in communalism, preventing several deserving sections of society to reap benefits of welfare schemes, has been riot-free since his government came to power in 2017, said Adityanath. “The habitual criminals and mafia were directly under the government patronage during the previous regime and the period between 2012 and 2017 witnessed riots every three-four days,” he pointed out. “My government may well boast of having no single riot during the last four and a half years…”

He said there was a time when the investors were wary of entering Uttar Pradesh. “My government held first-ever Investor Summit in 2018 which assured the state the investment of over Rs 3 lakh crore which was quite an achievement considering the fact that the state affairs were in a shambles till 2017.”

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh, which was at the 14th position in the Ease of Doing Business in 2016 took a quantum leap to be ranked number 2 while boosting confidence among investors, he said. With a conducive environment created by the government in terms of the law and order situation, transparent processes and prompt decision-making, it came as no surprise that even the companies from China relocated their businesses in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

Attacking the opposition for launching a misinformation campaign, the CM minced no words while stating “we had inherited a state which was mired in corruption in recruitment process, appeasement of certain sections was the mainstay of governance… it was an onerous task for this government to change the perception about Uttar Pradesh in the country which we managed to do with precision as the state was considered as an obstacle in the overall progress of the country.”

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for continuous support and guidance for four and a half years, CM Adityanath said it was a matter of “pride” that Uttar Pradesh has secured the top position in the country for implementing 44 government schemes, including PM Awas Yojana or the construction of toilets at home. Adityanath said “unlike them (previous government), we didn’t make luxurious bungalows. Our government delivered for the people and provided as many as 42 lakh houses for the poor.”

The chief minister highlighted that exports was at Rs 1.61 lakh crore making UP the export hub while the MSME sector has become growth engine of the economy with the flagship One District One Product scheme that promotes traditional crafts.

Facing criticism over handling of Covid-19 pandemic, the CM his government proved to be a “torchbearer” for several states with the state having conducted the highest number of tests and vaccinations.

He said the hallmark of his government was the underlying mantra of transparency and ensuring benefits of the schemes reach all without discrimination.

