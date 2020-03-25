Take the pledge to vote

Yogi Adityanath Says Will Ensure Home Delivery of Essentials During Lockdown, 10,000 Vehicles to be Roped in

Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said, “From tomorrow vegetables, milk, fruits, medicines and other essential commodities will be delivered to your doorsteps, for which we have identified more than 10,000 vehicles.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:March 25, 2020, 10:53 AM IST
People buy vegetables at a market after India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a nationwide lockdown starting midnight to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), March 24, 2020. REUTERS

Lucknow: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address calling for a 21-day nation-wide lockdown amid the pandemic outbreak, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has advised residents to not panic. Giving assurance on uninterrupted supply, Adityanath informed residents that the state has identified 10,000 vehicles for the purpose of home delivery of essential items if needed during the lockdown.

In an official statement, Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said, “From tomorrow vegetables, milk, fruits, medicines and other essential commodities will be delivered to your doorsteps, for which we have identified more than 10,000 vehicles. These include 4,500 PRVs of police, 4,200 ambulances of 108 and 102 apart from these government vehicles will also be roped in for the purpose.”

Urging residents to follow the lockdown and practise social distancing in order to safeguard families, Adityanath added, “We have enough stocks of all the essential items like milk, vegetables, medicines, etc.”

The UP government has issued a set of new guidelines to be followed during the lockdown any violations will attract legal action. While people connected with essential services will be issued permit cards from the local district administration for movement during the lockdown.

As per the latest data released by the UP government, the total number of positive cases for COVID-19 has reached 37 on Tuesday evening with four new cases reported. Out of the four fresh cases, three were from Noida and one in Shamli district. The 37 positive cases were from- eight in Agra, three in Ghaziabad, 11 in Noida, eight in Lucknow and one each in Lakhimpur Kheri, Kanpur, Moradabad, Varanasi, Jaunpur and Shamli districts.

Till Tuesday, 1,493 people were tested negative while test results of 95 are still awaited. More than 15 lakh people have been scanned at the international border while 2,188 villages on the Indo Nepal border have been sanitized. Seventy two new suspected cases have been admitted to hospitals across the state.

