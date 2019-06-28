Take the pledge to vote

Yogi Adityanath Set to Merge 97 Govt Departments to 57, Waiting for Centre's Approval

The UP Assembly’s monsoon session is about to start on July 18 and the government hopes a decision on the merger will come before that. New ministers for various departments will only be decided after the centre’s approval.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:June 28, 2019, 9:37 PM IST
File pic of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath . (Image: PTI)
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to merge 97 government departments into 57 after consultations from Niti Aayog. A committee headed by IAS Sanjay Agarwal was formed to study about the merger and it has submitted the report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The state government is now awaiting a confirmation from the centre, regarding this, according to sources.

The UP Assembly’s monsoon session is about to start on July 18 and the government hopes a decision on the merger will come before that. New ministers for various departments will only be decided after the centre’s approval.

According to the report submitted to centre, Department of Family Welfare, AYUSH, Medical Education, Maternal and Child Welfare will be merged with Health Department. Basic Education, Secondary Education, Higher Education, Technical Education and Professional Education will be merged with the Education Department.

Sugarcane Department, Drought Relief Department, Agriculture Research, Food Processing Department will be merged with the Department of Agriculture. Stamp and Registration Department, Entertainment Tax Department, Weights and Measurement Department will be merged in the Department of Revenue.

However, various other government departments have been asked to work as before, while many others will be merged with their related departments.

Apart from this, eyeing 2022 state assembly elections, some prominent faces in state BJP might get additional responsibilities, while some will be awarded with other duties at the organisational level.

Speaking to News18, BJP spokesperson, Hero Vajpayee said, “Some ministers have become MPs during the recently held elections. So, other MLAs will also be given the post of ministers. This will happen at the right time, we all are waiting for it.”

