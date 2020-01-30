Yogi Adityanath Takes Holy Dip at Sangam During Ganga Yatra in Prayagraj

Lucknow: The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, took a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj on Thursday on the occasion of Basant Panchmi, which is observed on the fourth ‘Snan’ during Magh Mela. Adityanath also performed Ganga Arti at Arail Ghat.

BJP UP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh and cabinet minister Siddharth Nath Singh were present for the occasion.

Following the completion of rituals, Adityanath took selfies with people at the Magh Mela and released balloons with the message of ‘Swachhata’ (cleanliness). He urged the devotees to keep the holy river clean.

The Chief Minister was also spotted flying kites.

He reached Prayagraj on Wednesday evening for the ongoing Ganga Yatra. And met the chairman of the Ramjanambhoomi Nyas, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, at his ashram. Sources said that the two discussed the issue of construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In view of his visit, the security arrangements were beefed up in the district. Apart from the deployment of PAC, RAF, personnel from 13 police stations and 38 police outposts, surveillance was conducted through drones and CCTV cameras.

NDRF teams have been deployed at the Ghats where millions of devotees come for the holy dip. Around 80 lakh devotees are expected to visit this year.

