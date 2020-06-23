Yogi Adityanath Tells UP Officials to Set Up Coronavirus Help Desks in Govt Offices

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to set up coronavirus help desks in all police stations, hospitals and government offices across the state.

He said help desks should also be set up in jails and revenue courts.

According to an official release, the chief minister told officials at a meeting that these should be equipped with pulse oximeters, infrared thermometer and sanitisers.

Posters should also be put up there informing about the precautions for checking the coronavirus infection, the CM said.

All those posted at the help desks should be trained in using medical equipment, the CM said, adding that they should also be provided with masks and gloves.

Adityanath directed that it should be ensured that at least one or two workers are available from morning to evening at the help desks.

The chief minister asked for encouraging private hospitals to set up such desks.

He also directed to increase the testing capacity while adding that efforts should be made by officials to increase the number of beds in COVID-19 hospitals.

The CM said treatment should be as per protocol. A special emphasis should be on cleanliness in hospitals besides providing training to health workers, the release added.