Yogi Adityanath to Set up Migrant Commission in UP, Asks Officials to Prepare Roadmap

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, announced the setting up of a Migration Commission for the welfare of migrants.

The Commission will look into the emergent issues of the skill mapping of these workers and provide them with jobs and social security.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to prepare the roadmap of constituting the Migration Commission and taking forward the agenda of providing jobs to the incoming migrants.

He said that 23 lakh migrant workers have returned to UP from industrialized states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand etc. About 1.5 lakh workers are returning every day on an average.

UP additional chief secretary Avanish Kumar Awasthi said here on Sunday that, "The Commission will take steps for providing employment to the migrants, so that they could be integrated into the state's economy."

He said the state is looking to harnessing the workmanship and skills of migrants by mapping their skills.

"Interestingly, several of these workers are trained paramedics and the chief minister has suggested their services should be utilized to overcome the current shortage in the state," he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister had instructed officials to create more than 20 lakh local level employment opportunities for migrants.

The government has planned to energize the rural sector industries viz. micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), agriculture, one district one product (ODOP) scheme, dairy and animal husbandry to generate fresh employment.