Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Yogi Adityanath Vows to Kill 100 Naxals to Avenge Gadchiroli Attack

At least 16 persons, including 15 security personnel, were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Yogi Adityanath Vows to Kill 100 Naxals to Avenge Gadchiroli Attack
File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday paid homage to those who died in the Naxal attack in Maharashtra and said that the sacrifice of the 15 police personnel will be avenged by killing at least 100 Naxals.

"This is a battle of the entire country and 130 crore countrymen are with our brave jawans," he said in an election rally in the state.

"Our 15 jawans sacrificed their lives but in return we will kill atleast 100 Naxals," he added.

At least 16 persons, including 15 security personnel, were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.

The explosion followed Naxals torching 25 vehicles belonging to a road construction contractor earlier in the day.

Those killed were members of the Quick Response Team (QRT) of Gadchiroli Police, which was on its way to inspect the torched vehicles.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram