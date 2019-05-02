English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yogi Adityanath Vows to Kill 100 Naxals to Avenge Gadchiroli Attack
At least 16 persons, including 15 security personnel, were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday paid homage to those who died in the Naxal attack in Maharashtra and said that the sacrifice of the 15 police personnel will be avenged by killing at least 100 Naxals.
"This is a battle of the entire country and 130 crore countrymen are with our brave jawans," he said in an election rally in the state.
"Our 15 jawans sacrificed their lives but in return we will kill atleast 100 Naxals," he added.
At least 16 persons, including 15 security personnel, were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.
The explosion followed Naxals torching 25 vehicles belonging to a road construction contractor earlier in the day.
Those killed were members of the Quick Response Team (QRT) of Gadchiroli Police, which was on its way to inspect the torched vehicles.
