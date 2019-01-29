Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet Meeting at Kumbh Mela Today, Followed by Holy Dip and Uri Screening

Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet will meet on the banks of the Sangam at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj for the first time on Tuesday morning, after which the ministers will watch the Vicky Kaushal-starrer “Uri” on the 2016 surgical strikes at a special screening.The meeting, which will begin at 11am, will be chaired by the chief minister himself. He, along with his ministers, is also expected to take a dip at the confluence after that.Prayagraj’s district magistrate Suhas LY said all preparations for the meeting and the holy dip in Sangam waters have been completed, and a special mobile theatre has been set up for the movie screening.Special security arrangements have also been made around the integrated command and control centre, the venue of the cabinet meeting, in Sector 1 of the Kumbh Mela area.This is the first time that the UP Cabinet is holding an official meeting outside Lucknow in Adityanath’s tenure. This year’s religious gathering is crucial for the BJP as it hopes it will give a push to the party’s campaign ahead of the general elections.In UP, which sends 80 lawmakers to the Lok Sabha, the elections are expected to be a close contest with the BSP-SP alliance posing a stern challenge, and Priyanka Gandhi’s political entry has added another dimension to the contest.The district magistrate said the CM will arrive at Bamrauli airport from Lucknow at 10 am and head straight for the Kumbh Mela. The ministers, along with the chief minister, are likely to have a darshan of Akshayvat and Hanuman temple later in the day.“Senior officials that will be present at the meeting include the chief secretary, additional chief secretary and secretaries of various departments,” he said.According to sources, some major decisions could be taken at the meeting, but it was denied by the government, which maintained that the agenda for it is still being finalised.The area around Sangam nose was cleaned and decorated on Monday for the holy dip that the ministers would take after the cabinet meeting.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.