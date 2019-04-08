English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yogi Adityanath's Home Turf to Witness Bitter Battle as 'Former' Pal Decides to Take on BJP
He made an emotional appeal to the people of Gorakhpur, saying that he had given his entire life to it and promised to carve a niche for the town on the global map.
File photo of Sunil Singh.
Lucknow: Former chief of Yogi Adityanath’s outfit Hindu Yuva Vahini and his erstwhile aide, Sunil Singh is geared up to face the BJP in the upcoming polls. Singh will be will contesting from Yogi’s turf Gorakhpur with support from various Hindu groups.
In a Facebook post on April 6, Singh had voiced his criticism of the BJP government over the unfulfilled promises and also questioned PM Modi for not holding a press conference. He said that the Congress and the BJP were making big promises to the people without fulfilling them.
He also made an emotional appeal to the people of Gorakhpur and said that he had given his entire life to Gorakhpur and promised to carve a niche for the town on the global map. He termed himself as ‘Eklavya’ and announced his candidature. He released a poster in which former Pravin Togadia is seen.
After parting ways with his mentor Yogi Adityanath, Singh had floated his own outfit called Hindu Yuva Vahini Bharat.
Singh was booked under National Security Act after an altercation between the workers of Hindu Yuva Vahini and Hindu Yuva Vahini Bharat in 2018. He was released earlier this year. Now Singh, with support from Pravin Togadia’s Hindustan Nirman Dal, is expected to put up a good fight in Gorakhpur.
Speaking to news18, he said, “The BJP forgot Lord Ram in these five years. The result was in front of everyone in the bypolls. This time the situation for the BJP in Gorakhpur will be even worse.”
Daring the UP government soon after his release, Singh had said, “Uttar Pradesh government wanted to send me and my workers to jail for a year so that I can’t let people know about the wrong doings of the government. Now I and my workers will destroy BJP in the coming elections. We will not just field candidate against BJP but will also support people capable of defeating BJP in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.”
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
