Yogi Appeals Stranded UP Workers Not to Travel on Foot, Says Plan Underway to Bring Back Citizens

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued an appeal and asked migrant labourers of Uttar Pradesh living in other states, not to travel on foot as the government is preparing an action plan with the governments of other states for their safe return.

The state government has started the process to bringing back stranded citizens from the other states along with students stuck in Delhi, Noida and Aligarh.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, “CM Yogi Adityanath gave many important instructions in the review meeting held with senior officials of Team-11. He has expressed concern over the condition of workers, labourers and students living in other states."

"Till now, under the CM's supervision, 4 lakh people hailing from the state have been brought from the Delhi border. Then, 15,000 students were brought from Kota, followed by another 12,000 workers who were safely brought back.

Students studying in Prayagraj were also sent to their home districts.”

“On Thursday, 100 buses carrying 3,000 people have departed from Madhya Pradesh to reach UP. Along with this, 40 buses from UP too have left for MP. Buses coming from MP will reach Jhansi and Prayagraj. CM Yogi has also ordered to bring back workers from Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan as soon as possible. An action plan is also being prepared for it. Probably, the process of arrival will start in two to three days,” Awasthi said, adding that only those who have completed their health checks will be allowed to return.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has also directed to initiate the process of bringing back UP students studying in Delhi, and sending those studying in Noida and Aligarh to their respective home districts. District Administrations of Noida and Aligarh have been ordered to make arrangements to send the students to their home districts.

“Soon, there will be a discussion with the Delhi government on preparing the list of such students and sending them back after conducting their health tests,” Awasthi said.

Meanwhile as per the latest data from UP Health Department, with 77 new positive cases reported on Thursday, the tally for Covid-19 positive patients reached 2211.

A total number of 551 patients have been treated and discharged while 40 deaths have also been reported from the state. This includes one each from Amroha, Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshehar, Lucknow, Varanasi, Aligarh, Mathura and Shravasti, while 5 deaths were reported from Meerut, 6 from Moradabad, two from Firozabad, 14 from Agra and 4 from Kanpur.

