Yogi Asks Health Dept to Provide Oxygen Concentrators to High Covid Caseload Districts in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed the state health department to provide oxygen concentrators to districts with high a COVID-19 burden. “During the surge in COVID-19 cases, swiftness of the process is a must. Hence, the health department must provide oxygen concentrators to all the districts facing difficulty in meeting the increasing need of medical oxygen,” Yogi said at a high-level review meeting with senior officials over the pandemic.

The chief minister also asked the health and medical education departments to access the demand, review the availability of medical oxygen and maintain its adequate supply on a daily basis so that no patient is denied proper medical aid.

“The state government is fully committed to facilitate easy availability of all COVID-19 medicines to its people. Initiate immediate remedial action to ensure sufficient availability and supply of oxygen to all public and private hospitals and if the shortage still remains, the state will seek the Centre’s help,” the CM said.

Work is also underway to set up 10 oxygen plants across the medical colleges and hospitals of the state as coronavirus cases rise rapidly. The government also welcomed private entities contributing in setting up oxygen plants and ensured all assistance for the same.

“Senior officers must themselves monitor the working at all oxygen refill centres. Ensure that oxygen is distributed in a transparent manner and develop a system where oxygen tankers are connected to GPS and sufficient police force is deployed at the plants,” the CM further said, adding, “Continuous supply of oxygen to hospitals in all districts must be ensured. The control room set up by the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department in connection with this should also remain active 24 hours and must ensure that oxygen is only used for medical purposes.”

Adityanath also directed the state director general of police to check hoarding and black marketing of oxygen, Remdesivir and other COVID-19 medicines and invoke stringent provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) and Gangster Act against those found guilty.

He further said assured that the crisis of Remdesivir, used for the treatment of critical Covid-19 patients, will soon be over as the state will receive a total of 1.25 lakh vials of the injection with the help of the Central government.

Companies such as Jubilant Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Mylin Biotech and Cipla have been intimated about UP’s demand. Cadila and Cipla will provide around one lakh vials each while Jubilant will provide 50,000 vials and Mylin 25,000 vials.

Condoling the loss of lives in the pandemic, the CM said, “I pray for all the families who have lost their loved ones, it is not just their loss but the loss of the entire state. I extend my sympathies and deepest condolences for the bereaved families.”

He further urged other citizens to have respect and sensitivity for the grief-stricken families and asked all people to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols to contain further spread of the virus.

