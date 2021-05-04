Yogi Asks Senior Doctors to Visit Hospitals Regularly, Update Patients' Condition to Kin Daily Amid Plaints

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday issued orders that senior doctors must visit designated COVID-19 hospitals at regular intervals and treat patients and their family members with compassion. The doctors must update families at least once a day on the condition of patients, the CM said during a review meeting with senior officials. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) must ensure the order is implemented, Adityanath said in the wake of complaints being received over crisis at both government and private hospitals.

He further said the sector magistrate system has been implemented in all districts of the state and the make frequent visits to their assigned areas. They should even visit other places and keep a close watch on every big and small activity. The magistrates will provide all necessary help to every needy person in accordance with government policies. The discharge policy decided by the government for COVID-19 patients should be implemented effectively.

An advisory panel of health experts is being formed at the state level for effective control of the pandemic. This panel will consult the state-level team from time to time. Along with this, the panel will be in constant contact with the hospital in-charge/medical college principals and will continue to guide them. Consultation of health experts will be useful in formulating strategy.

Meanwhile, Medical Education Principal Secretary Alok Kumar said strict compliance of guidelines regarding infected patients will be ensured and orders have been issued accordingly to all medical colleges, institutes and universities. Hospital have been ordered to make necessary arrangements for attendants of patients following protocol and ensure there are basic facilities like drinking water and sitting place.

Kumar further said that at the time of admission, patients’ attendants should be informed about the severity and diagnosis of the disease and updated daily about the patients’ condition.

