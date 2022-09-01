Yogi Confidante IAS Officer Awanish Awasthi Likely to Get Plum Post As He Retires; May Return As CM Advisor

A day after the retirement of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s close aide and senior IAS officer Awanish Awasthi, there has been a surprise bureaucratic reshuffle in the state. Chief Minister’s principal secretary, Sanjay Prasad, has been given the additional charge of all the departments held by Awasthi.

Considered Adityanath’s trusted lieutenant, Awasthi, who retired on Wednesday, remained in the spotlight for over five years, handling a plethora of departments. Apart from the home department, he was helming the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), energy, religious affairs, jail administration and reforms, vigilance department, and confidential and visa passport departments.

As his superannuation started nearing, speculations were rife about the extension of Awasthi’s tenure, which continued till late Wednesday night.

News 18 has learnt from highly placed sources in the government that Awasthi may be given some key responsibilities post his retirement also. There is a buzz that Awasthi’s name is being considered for the post of UPEIDA chairman.

Apart from this, the former bureaucrat may get the post of the chief minister’s chief advisor.

Who is Awanish Awasthi?

A 1987-batch IAS officer, Awasthi has been one of the top-performing officers of the Yogi government. On July 31, 2019, the Yogi government entrusted the responsibility of the Home Department to him. At the moment, he also has the charge of CEO of UPEDA. He had also worked with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited.

During his tenure as Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awasthi was in charge of action against CAA and NRC protesters. He is also given credit for the Yogi government’s bulldozer policy against mafias in the state. Apart from that, Awasthi had also implemented an encounter policy of the government against criminals.

Senior IAS officer Sanjay Prasad has been appointed as Principal Secretary of the chief minister, along with additional responsibility for Protocol, Information and Public Relations, Home, Encryption, Visa, Passport and Vigilance departments.

Apart from this, Deepak Kumar has been given the additional charge of the Principal Secretary Secondary Education Department.

