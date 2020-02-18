Yogi Govt Allocates Rs 479 Crore for Madrasas in Biggest State Budget Till Date

Lucknow: The 2020-21 Uttar Pradesh budget, presented by finance minister of the state on Tuesday worth Rs 5,12,860.72 crore, is said to be the biggest budget of the state till date. It is the fourth budget of the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state and exceeds last year’s budget by Rs 33,159 crore. In the Yogi government's fourth budget, a provision of Rs 783 crore has been made for the Prime Minister's Public Development Programme for Minority Welfare and Rs 479 crore has been allocated for madrasas and ‘maktabs’.

In the budget presented last year, a provision of Rs 942 crore was made for the scholarship scheme for students of minority communities, while a provision of Rs 459 crore was made for modernisation of Arabic-Persian madrasas.

In the current year's budget, the state government has made a provision of Rs 85 crore for the development of high-level tourist infrastructure facilities in Ayodhya. Along with it, a provision of Rs 10 crore has been made for the Tulsi memorial building.

Similarly, Rs 180 crore has been arranged for the establishment of a cultural centre in Varanasi and Rs 50 crore has been allocated for promotion of the state's tourism unit. The budget also has made a provision of Rs 25 crore for water sports at Ramgarh Lake in Gorakhpur and Rs 200 crore has been allocated for the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Besides this, a provision of Rs 1459 crore has been made for old age/farmer pension schemes in the social welfare department. Alongside, provisions of Rs 1251 crore for National Old Age Pension Scheme, Rs 500 crore for National Family Benefit Scheme, Rs 250 crore for Chief Minister's Collective Scheme and Rs 1375 crore for scholarship scheme for backward class students have also been made.

