Yogi Govt Asks Police to Put up 'Name and Shame' Posters of Harassers to Check Crimes Against Women

Expressing displeasure over the increasing incidents of crime against women in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officers to take strict action against harassers. The chief minister has also ordered that posters of harassers be put up at public places to "name and shame" them.

Previously, posters were displayed to "name and shame" the accused who had allegedly caused damage to public property during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state capital.

Women police personnel have been tasked with the responsibility of implementing ‘Mission Durachari’. They will identify offenders, whose posters will then be put up in public places across the state.

According to initial information, the operation would be implemented similar to how the anti-Romeo squads operated in the state. The police teams in every district would be cracking a whip on criminals committing crimes against women.

Meanwhile, 'Operation Shakti' was also launched in Lucknow to tackle crimes against women in the state. On the instructions of IG Lucknow Range, Laxmi Singh, this operation was conducted in Unnao, Hardoi, Sitapur, Lakhimpur, Rae Bareli and Lucknow Rural. So far, action has been initiated against 2,200 accused in a month.

FIRs have been registered against 822 people while 770 accused were served notice. The action also included litigation, restriction, and imposition of challans for hampering the peace. This action was taken after reports of molestation surfaced from the area.