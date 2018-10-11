English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yogi Govt Cancels Recruitment of 4,000 Urdu Teachers, Muslim Clerics Cry Foul
Muslim clerics find this decision of Yogi government as a veiled attack on the Urdu language.
Image for representation only.
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has stalled the recruitment process of 4,000 Urdu teachers which was initiated by the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government.
Additional Chief Secretary of Basic Education Department Prabhat Kumar said that there were enough Urdu teachers in primary schools and that the additional recruitment wasn’t required.
The Akhilesh Yadav government had announced a total of 16,460 posts for assistant primary teachers in the state on December 15, 2016, out of which 4,000 posts were reserved for Urdu teachers.
However, their recruitment was put on hold as soon after the BJP came to power in 2017.
Muslim clerics find this decision as a veiled attack on the Urdu language.
“This step is a setback for Urdu language and as well as Urdu teachers,” Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali told News18. “The government should reconsider its decision. Urdu is like any other Indian language and should not be looked upon only as the language of Muslims.”
This is not for the first time the Muslim community is dissatisfied with the BJP government in the state. The Yogi government’s decision to register and geo-tag all madrassas across the state through a GPS-based service was met with resentment. Also, on August 15, the state ordered monitoring the tri-colour hoisting in madrasas through video cameras.
