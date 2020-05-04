Yogi Govt Distances Itself From MLA's Uttarakhand Visit

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has denied that the Chief Minister had authorised independent legislator Aman Mani Tripathi to visit Uttarakhand on his behalf.

The government spokesman, in a release, said that the behavior of the legislator was highly objectionable and his claims were false, baseless and misleading.

The release said that Tripathi was responsible for his own actions. The legislator had taken permission from the Uttarakhand government claiming that he was going to Badrinath and Kedarnath to offer prayers for the salvation of the soul of the father of Adityanath who passed away recently amid the lockdown.

The Uttarakhand government granted him permission to travel. The MLA and his entourage, on Sunday, was travelling in three vehicles and was stopped at Gauchar barrier by officials. However, they refused to stop and carried on towards Karnaprayag.

"Aman Mani Tripathi had come from Uttar Pradesh, along with others in three vehicles. They were stopped at Gauchar barrier. Without stopping, they carried on and reached Karnaprayag. An argument ensued with the doctors and administration officials deployed for screening. The group was forced to return," said Karnaprayag SDM Vaibhav Gupta.

Uttarakhand Director General, Law and Order, Ashok Kumar told reporters that an FIR has been lodged against the MLA and 11 other persons under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Disease Act.

"After being arrested, they were served notice and sent back to Uttar Pradesh," he added.

