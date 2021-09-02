Yogi Govt Green-Lights Rs 36,000-Cr Ganga Expressway Project, 92% Land Already Acquired

Strengthening road infrastructure in the state further, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday gave green signal to the construction of the massive Rs 36,230 crore ambitious project of Ganga Expressway. The approval came from the state cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in state capital Lucknow.

The cabinet gave nod to the Request for Proposal and Request for Quotation of four packages of the project, which will pave the way for the construction of the Expressway.

The UP CM also directed all the departments concerned, including UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority, to work in mission mode to execute this six-lane 594-km Expressway project between Meerut and Prayagraj. It will cover the districts of Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj along the river Ganga.

State government spokesperson and cabinet minister Siddharthnath Singh said that the Ganga Expressway was approved on November 26, 2020. With its completion, the economic activities of Uttar Pradesh will increase manifold. For this project, a provision of Rs 19,754 crore has been made for the civil work, while Rs 9,255 crore is earmarked for the purchase of land. More than 92 percent of land has already been acquired.

“Ganga Expressway will be of six lanes and it can be increased to eight lanes in future. A 30-year agreement has been signed in this project to be built on PPP model. The speed of the vehicles has been fixed at 120 kmph. There will also be an air strip and industrial clusters along with it, while the public utilities will be set up at nine places,” said Singh.

The state cabinet also approved the construction of a big airport in Lalitpur. The approval came in view of the construction of Bulk Drug Park in Lalitpur and Defence Corridor in Bundelkhand. Small aircraft will land at the airport in the first phase. It will be developed as an international airport in the future.

