Yogi Govt Likely to Order CBI Inquiry Into Deendayal Upadhyaya’s Death After 50 Years

Lucknow: Exactly 50 years after the mysterious death of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is likely to recommend a CBI probe into the case.Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was found dead under mysterious circumstances on a rail track near Mughalsarai station, which was renamed after him recently, on September 25, 1968. It has not been yet established if he was killed or it was an accidental death.As per information, BJP worker Rakesh Gupta from Ambedkar Nagar had written to the home ministry last year, seeking an investigation into the mysterious death of Upadhyaya. In the letter, he had stated that there could be a “larger conspiracy” behind the death.The central government asked for a report on the issue from the UP government, which in turn asked SP (Railways) of Allahabad to probe the matter.The report filed by the SP recently mentioned that all documents related to the death of Upadhyaya were missing, including the FIR report and the case diary.However, the register of the police station states that three people were arrested and one of them was even convicted and given a four-year jail term.“The incident took place on February 11, 1968 and case no 67/1968 was registered against unknown persons. Later, three persons Ram Avadh, Lalta and Bharat Ram were arrested. In 1969, Bharat Ram was convicted under IPC sections 379/411 while the other two were acquitted,” says the report submitted by SP (Railways) to the IG.