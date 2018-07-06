Yogi Govt Orders Complete Ban on Polythene in UP From July 15, Third Such Order Since 2015

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government has issued fresh orders declaring complete ban on the use of polythene thinner than 50 microns in Uttar Pradesh from July 15 onwards.Speaking on the occasion of inauguration ceremony of the new building of the Local Body Directorate located at Shaheed Path in Lucknow, CM Yogi said that all urban bodies should prepare their work plan as polythene should be banned everywhere.Recently, the UP Cabinet also approved the solid waste management policy, according to which the use of thin polythene less than 50 microns will be restricted. Post this, the CM asked the urban bodies to restrict the use of polythene under the same policy.According to the policy, a fine of up to Rs 50,000 may be imposed on people found violating the rules.The CM appealed to the people not to use plastic at “any level”.“We have decided to ban plastic in the entire state from July 15th. I appeal to you all not to use plastic cups, glass or polythene at any level. Your participation is needed in this,” said Yogi.In the year 2015, under the then CM Akhilesh Yadav, polythene and products less than 20 microns were banned in the state under environment protection act.