Yogi Govt Orders Crackdown on Onion Hoarders, Asks Traders to Fix Stock Holding Limit to Control Price

Lucknow: In a bid to curb the skyrocketing prices of onions in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has cracked the whip and instructed the traders to fix the stock limit of onions in the state. Now the wholesale and retail traders will be able to keep onions only to a certain extent.

The move came after the onion price reached Rs 80 per kg in several UP cities.

“It has been ordered that wholesalers can store a maximum of 25 Metric Tonnes and retailers can store 02 Metric Tonnes onions. In this only the importer will get exemption in respect of imported stock, who are wholesale, retail or dealer. According to the instructions, if a businessman does not follow the orders then action will be taken against him,” Adityanath said in a tweet.

As per the new mandate, traders will be given three days before applying the stock limit. They will have to complete the sorting and packing work during this period. After this the stock limit will be applicable. The retailers can keep onions up to 2 MT and wholesalers can keep onions up to 25 MT. This limit will be applicable till the end of December 2020. The chief minister's office gave this information by tweeting on Tuesday night. The Chief Minister has warned that this rule will not be limited to papers only. The hoarders will have to face action under this policy.

The step to set stock limit of the onion by the state government has been taken to control the sudden rise in onion prices in some districts of the state. A notification will be issued soon in this regard. On October 23, the central government had issued an advisory in this regard.