Yogi Govt Plans Grand Star-studded Ramleela in Ayodhya, MPs Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari May Take Part

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, is preparing for a star-studded grand Ramleela in Ayodhya, this being the first occasion to celebrate after the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5.

Bollywood actors along with BJP’s star parliamentarians Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari are also expected to participate in the grand event to be held from October 17-25.

Other names who are expected to perform in this year’s Ramleela include Bollywood actors Shahbaz Khan and Ashutosh Rana. The culture department of the UP government has submitted a proposal for the Dussehra event in Ayodhya that includes performances by some foreign artists as well.

The cast of the act is also said to have been finalised. According to available information, Ravi Kishan, who represents Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha, will be playing the role of Bharat, Manoj Tiwari will play Angad, Bindu Dara Singh will play the character of Hanuman, while Shahbaz Khan, who played a key role in a popular TV serial on Chandrakanta, is expected to be cast as Ravana.

However, a final call is yet to be taken on who will play the characters of Ram and Sita. The cast of the popular serial ‘Ramayana’ that is being re-aired on television since the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed might also be invited to Ayodhya during the festival.

The government plans to deck the entire city and put up giant LED screens to telecast the event. Programmes on the life of Ram and other such stories would also be held in different parts of Ayodhya. The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust will take part in organising these programs. The Yogi Adityanath government may allocate a special budget for the main event.