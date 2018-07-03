English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Yogi Govt Plans to do Away With Kurta-Pyjama, Introduce New Dress Code in Madrasas
Though the state minister for minority affairs did not clarify what the new dress code would be, experts feel the students might be expected to wear pant-shirt.
Photo for representation: (Getty Images)
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to propose a new dress code for students studying in madrasas affiliated to the State Madarsa Board.
As part of its efforts to modernise madrasa education, the government plans to do away with the white kurta-pyjama that the students wear at present. The move comes after the government implemented NCERT books in the madrasas of Uttar Pradesh in an effort to bring the students on par with their counterparts in other schools.
Speaking to News18, State Minister for Minority Affairs Mohsin Raza said, “Our aim is to bring madrasas on par with other educational institutions. Till now, students in madrasas wore white kurta-pyjama, which is more or less symbolic of a particular faith. We will very soon propose a new dress code for them.”
Though Raza did not clarify what the new dress code would be, experts feel the students might be expected to wear pant-shirt.
The state government has made changes in the syllabus to connect madrasas with the mainstream education system, following which NCERT books have been made mandatory.
The HRD ministry is working on a plan to revamp madrasa education in the country under the Scheme to Provide Quality Education in Madrasas (SPQEM), under which the institutions would have to get affiliated to either madrasa boards or state boards to be eligible for central government funds. The government is also planning to map madrasas in the country based on their Global Positioning System.
Also Watch
As part of its efforts to modernise madrasa education, the government plans to do away with the white kurta-pyjama that the students wear at present. The move comes after the government implemented NCERT books in the madrasas of Uttar Pradesh in an effort to bring the students on par with their counterparts in other schools.
Speaking to News18, State Minister for Minority Affairs Mohsin Raza said, “Our aim is to bring madrasas on par with other educational institutions. Till now, students in madrasas wore white kurta-pyjama, which is more or less symbolic of a particular faith. We will very soon propose a new dress code for them.”
Though Raza did not clarify what the new dress code would be, experts feel the students might be expected to wear pant-shirt.
The state government has made changes in the syllabus to connect madrasas with the mainstream education system, following which NCERT books have been made mandatory.
The HRD ministry is working on a plan to revamp madrasa education in the country under the Scheme to Provide Quality Education in Madrasas (SPQEM), under which the institutions would have to get affiliated to either madrasa boards or state boards to be eligible for central government funds. The government is also planning to map madrasas in the country based on their Global Positioning System.
Also Watch
-
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
-
Sunday 01 July , 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Monday 02 July , 2018 Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Monday 02 July , 2018 Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
Sunday 01 July , 2018 In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar Shares Selfie With Shah Rukh Khan as Legends Get Together
- In Conversation with Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes on Lifestyle Cycling Culture in India
- Ranbir Kapoor Has the Best Response to His Constant Comparisons With Ranveer Singh
- HS Prannoy Stuns Lin Dan at Indonesia Open
- FIFA World Cup 2018 - Belgium Complete Stunning Comeback to Break Japanese Hearts - Relive the Goals