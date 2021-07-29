Yogi Govt, Priyanka Gandhi Trade Barbs Over Protests by Ambulance Worke

Lashing out at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for her ‘irresponsible’ remark over the sacking of ambulance drivers, Cabinet Minister and Uttar Pradesh Government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh on Thursday said that instead of understanding the matter she is supporting people who are creating hurdles in public service.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress scion, Singh stated, “This is difficult to comprehend that how can a leader like Priyanka behave irresponsibly and post anything on social media without knowing the exact matter and mislead the public,” adding, “She just trying to sensationalise something that is not sensational at all.”

Priyanka had earlier in the day attacked the Yogi Adityanath dispensation, saying that the government which talked about showering flowers on ambulance workers during the Covid period is now talking of raining sticks on them after they raised voices for their rights. The Congress general secretary alleged that the state government sacked 500 ambulance workers imposing the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

Clarifying that the state government had nothing to do with it, Sidharth also said that the drivers were not government employees neither they were fired by the government. All the drivers were company employees and they were dismissed by them.

“Such statements only prove that Priyanka did not do her homework before trying to malign the image of the state government which has done a tremendous job in controlling the second COVID-19 wave,” he added.

At this time of hour when everyone should show their support towards the Government, Congress is just trying to mislead people and create a situation of panic through such irresponsible statements.

“Priyanka comes to Uttar Pradesh only for tourism and has nothing to do with the people,” Singh added.

Employees of the 102 and 108 ambulance services had started their protest across Uttar Pradesh on Monday after the tender to operate the advanced life support system (ALS) ambulances was given to another company.

