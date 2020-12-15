Yogi Govt Recommends ED Probe into Slain Gangster Vikas Dubey's Illegal Assets Worth Rs 147 Crore

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to recommend an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into properties and assets worth Rs 147 crore of slain gangster Vikas Dubey.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by Adityanath soon after the alleged encounter Dubey had recommended a probe into Dubey’s properties and it was accepted by the chief minister.

The three-member SIT, headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy, had said there was a need for an in-depth investigation of the gangster's illegally acquired assets worth Rs 147 crore by the ED, a government spokesperson said.

The SIT, in its investigation report submitted to the government earlier last month, also said the source of income of all the criminals associated with Dubey and his financiers should be investigated.

On the intervening night of July 2-3 earlier this year, Dubey and his aides had fired bullets on the police team that had reached to arrest Dubey in Bikru village of Kanpur that led to the death of eight men in uniform.

It was found Dubey had prior information about the raid from his sources in the police department. Dubey was killed days later in an encounter with STF on 10 July while being brought from Ujjain to Kanpur.