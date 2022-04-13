Yogi Govt Set to Create Jobs for UP’s Youth in Handloom & Textile Sectors

The Uttar Pradesh Government is all set to create a big platform for employment of the state’s youths in the handloom and textile sectors, as part of its vision to realise the dream of building a self-reliant UP.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government is also working on formulating a new and comprehensive policy for handloom, power loom, silk, textiles and garments. The policy is expected to create massive employment opportunities for the youth not only in the district headquarters but in their own villages across the state.

It is worth mentioning here that establishing a textile park in the state is also one of the priorities of the government. Besides, the government will issue letters of comfort in favour of 15 units and release funds in order to improve the living standards of the weavers of the state.

Under the existing textiles policy, a grant will be given to another 10 units. The handloom and textile industry is regaining its old glory, thanks to the continuous and commendable efforts. The government has contributed immensely towards making UP’s handloom and textile industries, which are integral to India’s rich cultural heritage, famous not only within the country but also abroad.

Advertisement

The UP government has started many welfare schemes for weavers engaged in the handloom and textile industries to empower them. The government is encouraging weavers and students willing to study weaving-related subjects. The government is providing scholarships every month to students pursuing spinning and weaving courses after 12th grade. Apart from this, the government is also giving a grant of Rs 5 lakh per college for the purchase of new handloom as well as various handloom equipment (dabi, jaccard, raw material and yarn, dyes and chemicals) to train students.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.