1-min read

Yogi Govt to Forcefully Retire Corrupt and Non-Performing Policemen in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh policemen who have crossed the age of 50 on or before March 31, 2019 will qualify for this screening.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad

June 24, 2019
Yogi Govt to Forcefully Retire Corrupt and Non-Performing Policemen in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representation.
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath has decided to forcefully retire corrupt and non-performing police officers who are above the age of 50. A letter in this regard has been sent to all units of UP police by ADG (establishment) Piyush Anand.

Anand has asked for a list of non-performing and corrupt police officers by June 30. The letter has sent the Uttar Pradesh police department into the panic mode.

Earlier, during a review meeting of the Home department, Adityanath had expressed anger over corruption in the police department and non-performance of the cops and ordered for a forced retirement of such personnel. Anand swung into action after the meeting and has now asked for a list of such cops from different police units. The policemen who have crossed the age of 50 on or before March 31, 2019 will qualify for this screening.

Adityanath had ordered forced retirement of VRS for corrupt and non-performing cops in a recent review meeting held at the UP Secretariat. The chief minister had said that the government doesn’t need police officers who are not honest towards the system. Other state departments have also started making screening lists of such employees in their respective units.

