Yogi Govt to Merge 1090 Women Helpline With Dial 100, Draws Flak from Akhilesh

The Uttar Pradesh police has decided to merge the 1090 Women Power Line and Anti-Romeo Squad with Dial 100 emergency number, drawing flak from former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.“The dial 100 infrastructure was such that Police, Health and Fire could be merged. But 1090 was specially made for crimes against women and also was run by mostly female staff. This should not be merged with dial 100 and should be allowed to function independently,” former chief minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday.The women power line is said to have registered a whopping 723,000 complaints, of which 713,000 were disposed of. Of these, 88% were complaints regarding harassment on phone, seven per cent regarding harassment at public places and a mere two per cent each about harassment on social networking sites and domestic violence.The 1090 helpline, which was launched by Akhilesh Yadav government in 2012, had also bagged the PAN-IIM Digital India Excellence Award 2017 (government sector citizen services) for solving women’s complaints using technology.Two days ago, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh told PTI, “We are giving utmost priority to checking crime against women. The state already has women helpline (1090), anti-Romeo squad and UP-100 services, where women can report crime against them. Now, with a view to provide immediate help to victims, we are going to integrate these three.”Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently said that women’s safety and honour was his government’s top priority, which is taking all possible steps for their welfare and to make them self-reliant. His remarks came against the backdrop of outrage over the alleged involvement of BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar in a rape case.According to the official data of UP Police, 11,249 cases of crime against women and girls were registered between January 1 and March 31.