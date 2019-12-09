UP Govt to Set up 218 Fast-track Courts for Disposal of Cases of Rape and Crimes against Children

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath on Monday decided to set up 218 new fast-track courts in the state for disposal of sexual crimes against women. The move comes amid a nationwide debate over the speedy disposals of rape and related crimes following the death of a woman from Unnao who was set ablaze by her alleged rapists out on bail.

According to figures submitted by UP Law Minister Brajesh Pathak, 42,3889 cases of sexual offences against children are currently pending in courts as well as 25,749 cases of rape and sexual crimes against women in the state.

Addressing a press conference after a Cabinet meeting during which the decision was taken, Pathak said, “Due to the high number of pending cases and for their speedy disposal, 218 new fast-track courts will be set up in the state. Of these, 144 will be especially for crimes against women and will hear only rape cases. As many as 74 new fast-track courts will be dedicated to hear cases of crimes against children under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act."

Pathak said new posts of the level of additional sessions judge will be created in these 218 fast track courts. "An estimated Rs 75 lakh budget will be set aside for each of these courts. The state will have to bear 40% of the cost, while the Centre will bear the remaining 60%.”

The decision by the UP Cabinet came a day after a 23-year-old woman, set afire by her alleged rapists, was laid to rest in her native village after she succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

The incident had caused nationwide outrage amid demands for stringent exemplary action against the culprits.

The other decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting on Monday included selection of the developer on the basis of the bidding process for the international airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar district. It was also decided the Purvanchal Expressway will be connected with the Yamuna Expressway and extended till Ballia district.

In a bid to strengthen the state’s transport system, air-conditioned buses will be introduced on the Gross Cost Contract Model on a public-private partnership model in cities like Lucknow, Meerut, Prayagraj, Agra, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Varanasi, Moradabad, Aligarh, Jhansi, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Shahjahanpur, Mathura and Vrindavan. The scheme will be run with the help of central government.

