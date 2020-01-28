Yogi Govt Tweaks Excise Policy to Allow Bars and Hotels in Uttar Pradesh Serve Liquor Till 4am

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh has tweaked the excise policy to allow five-starred hotels and licenced bars to serve liquor till 4am.

Earlier, licenced bars in the state were not allowed to serve liquor post-midnight. The new policy will come into effect from April 1, 2020, and bring in revenue for the government as bar owners would have to pay the excise department for permission to serve liquor till 4am.

Sources said bar owners for country-made liquor will have to shell out 10% more fees, those who have licence to serve beer will pay 15% more, while those who have licence for English liquor would shell out 20% more fees to implement the policy for the period 2020-21 as approved by the cabinet.

Principal Secretary of Excise and Sugar Industry and Cane Development Department of Uttar Pradesh Sanjay R Bhoosreddy said the step is being taken keeping in mind the convenience of foreign tourists visiting the state.

He said the government has simplified the new excise policy and kept it transparent and renewal of licences will be done through e-lottery system. Under the new policy, an individual will be allowed to operate only two shops in the state.

