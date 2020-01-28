Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Yogi Govt Tweaks Excise Policy to Allow Bars and Hotels in Uttar Pradesh Serve Liquor Till 4am

Earlier, licenced bars in the state were not allowed to serve liquor post-midnight. The new policy will come into effect from April 1, 2020, and bring in revenue for the government as bar owners would have to shell out extra money for permission to serve liquor till 4am.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:January 28, 2020, 4:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Yogi Govt Tweaks Excise Policy to Allow Bars and Hotels in Uttar Pradesh Serve Liquor Till 4am
Representative image.

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh has tweaked the excise policy to allow five-starred hotels and licenced bars to serve liquor till 4am.

Earlier, licenced bars in the state were not allowed to serve liquor post-midnight. The new policy will come into effect from April 1, 2020, and bring in revenue for the government as bar owners would have to pay the excise department for permission to serve liquor till 4am.

Sources said bar owners for country-made liquor will have to shell out 10% more fees, those who have licence to serve beer will pay 15% more, while those who have licence for English liquor would shell out 20% more fees to implement the policy for the period 2020-21 as approved by the cabinet.

Principal Secretary of Excise and Sugar Industry and Cane Development Department of Uttar Pradesh Sanjay R Bhoosreddy said the step is being taken keeping in mind the convenience of foreign tourists visiting the state.

He said the government has simplified the new excise policy and kept it transparent and renewal of licences will be done through e-lottery system. Under the new policy, an individual will be allowed to operate only two shops in the state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram