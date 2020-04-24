Yogi Govt's Fodder Banks are Feeding Lakhs of Stray Cattle in Uttar Pradesh Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Lucknow: After the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh set a record by distributing 1.5 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains in a day during the lockdown, it has now announced measures to ensure the well-being of the lakhs of cattle in the state.

The fodder bank model, developed by the state government, is ensuring timely fodder to 4,76,353 stray cattle across 5,002 cow shelter homes in the state amid the lockdown.

As per the official government data till April 21, a supply of 30, 874 quintals of fodder has been arranged against the demand of about 11,420 quintals for over 5,000 bovine shelter homes.

Estimates suggest that five kg fodder is required per day per bovine. Taking into account the total number of stray cattle in the state, there is a requirement of 23, 818 quintals of fodder per day.

Between March 30 and April 21, over nine lakh quintals of straw have been supplied, out of which more than five lakh quintals was consumed.

Speaking to the media about the functioning of the fodder banks in the state, Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry Department, Bhuvnesh Kumar said that the fodder is procured from farmers and traders.

“Close to 1,974 fodder suppliers have been identified in various districts of Uttar Pradesh. Wheat harvesting is going on right now, so fodder is available in abundance at relatively low rates, so this time is perfectly suitable for the storage of the fodder,” Kumar said.

He added that since the smooth transportation of fodder in the districts is being ensured there is no problem of storage.

Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath led government had set a new record by giving out 1.5 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains in a single day during the ongoing nationwide lockdown. The foodgrains were distributed through Aadhaar authentication on April 16 while maintaining social distancing norms amid the coronavirus pandemic, said Principal Secretary of the state’s Food and Civil Supplies Department Nivedita Shukla Verma.

