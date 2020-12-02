Yogi Welcomes Investors to UP, Promises Security and Conducive Environment for Business

Promising adequate security, respect and a conducive environment, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday rolled out a red carpet for businessmen and industrialists to come and invest in the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who met some of the top industrialists in Mumbai, said they are always welcome in the state.

“We will give you safety, security, respect and a conducive atmosphere for setting up your businesses,” said Adityanath said, while expressing confidence that UP is soon going to compete with the best of the world in the field of basic infrastructure. He said UP’s vast population is a huge resource for the state as well as a big market for business.

During an interaction with some top businessmen of the country as part of his two-day visit to Mumbai, Adityanath spoke about some landmark projects taking shape in the state while pointing out that there is been a lot of investment potential in tourism, One District One Product (ODOP) project and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

He said Asia’s biggest greenfield airport is coming up in Jewar (NOIDA), while the Purvanchal Expressway, Purvanchal Link and Bundelkhand Expressway are under construction. Work on 600-km Ganga Expressway, linking Meerut and Prayagraj, will commence in June 2021. These expressways will have corridors along them which offer a good investment opportunity, he added.

Yogi said that of the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh, many still don’t have medical colleges, adding that there is an opportunity for investors to develop such institutions on a public-private-partnership (PPP) model.

Besides, the state needs super-specialty hospitals and he said the government will extend full support if somebody wants to set up these hospitals. For example, Gorakhpur has many patients coming from Bihar and even Nepal and super-specialty hospitals are always in need there, he said.

Top industrialists and bankers present during the interaction included Tata Sons chairman N Chandrashekhar, Hiranandani Group CMD Dr Niranjan Hiranandai, Baba Kalyani of Bharat Forge, Seimens Industry CEO Suprakash Chaudhary, L&T CEO SN Subramaniam and NABARD Chairman Govid Rujulu Chintala.