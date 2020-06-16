Yogini Ekadashi 2020: Date, Time, Significance

This year Yogini Ekadashi will be marked on June 17. The day usually falls in the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashadh. On this day, people fast and perform puja to seek blessings from Lord Vishnu.

Yogini Ekadashi 2020: Puja Tithi

The mahurat of Yogini Ekadashi 2020 began at 5:40 am on June 16, 2020 and will go on till 07:50 am on June 17, 2020. The day-long fast of Yogini Ekadashi will end on the next day. This year, the fast needs to end on 09:39 am on June 18.

Yogini Ekadashi 2020: Significance

According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that once upon a time there was a gardener who became very ill and took shelter at a Sage’s place who advised him to keep the fast on the day and perform the puja as per rituals. On doing so the gardener gained good health and it is since then that the day has got its importance. Many people believe that keeping a fast on the auspicious occasion of Yogini Ekadashi and performing rituals as they should be gets them mukti from their sins.

Further, some people also believe that keeping a fast on the occasion of Yogini Ekadashi 2020 helps in earning punya. People also believe that if the fast is kept and puja rituals are performed as given in the religious texts then this also neutralises the effect of the sins that one may have committed.